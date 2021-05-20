Toronto FC (1-2-2) vs. Orlando City SC (2-0-3)
Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -121, Toronto FC +296, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Toronto FC in conference action.
Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.
Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), David Loera (injured).
Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.