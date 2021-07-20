Philadelphia Union (6-3-5) vs. Orlando City SC (6-3-4)
Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -103, Philadelphia +272, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays the Philadelphia Union.
Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.
The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.
The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Daryl Dike, Antonio Carlos (injured).
Philadelphia: Matt Freese, Jamiro Monteiro, Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.