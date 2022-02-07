Ortal Debuts New Wilderness Collection Gas Fireplaces at IBS 2022

CANOGA PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
Ortal, the industry’s leader in luxury gas fireplaces, is introducing four new products to its popular Wilderness Collection at the 2022 International Builders’ Show (IBS Booth W3391, West Hall). Following an extremely successful year for the new Wilderness Collection in 2021, Ortal is expanding its line of gas fireplaces featuring the world’s only realistic burning-log experience with more sizes, styles, and configurations. The company will also debut its new Island 70 unit and exhibit some of the past year’s most popular Ortal models.
New Wilderness Collection models showcased at IBS, all featuring the Ortal patent-pending (U.S. patent number 62/797.279) Firelog Technology, include:
- Wilderness 25H Three-Sided Stand Alone: A luxurious statement piece that delivers views of the fireplace’s ultra-realistic flames, this new model is available with a decorative base or as a wall-mounted unit, and can be ordered in white, red, or black firebox.
- Wilderness Three-Sided 77H: This new fireplace model provides a massive viewing area more than 80-inches wide and larger, redesigned logs, resulting in larger, realistic, stunning flames.
- Wilderness 51H RS: Designed for corner installations on the Right Side of the fireplace structure, the Wilderness 51H RS offers a viewing area more than 50-inches wide with extended height of 21 inches.
Also new from Ortal is the Island 70, a freestanding unit, which is constructed with a stylish square design that is viewable from every side and offers a variety of options, including flat hood, decorative hood, and optional base. The Traditional Wilderness 42 and Indoor-Outdoor Tunnel 150, two of Ortal’s most coveted luxury fireplace models over the past year, are also on display.
At IBS, Ortal will host a cocktail hour at its booth (#W3391) on Tuesday (2/8/22), from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Complimentary craft beer, wine, and seltzers will be available, and Ortal experts will be on hand to answer questions about the company’s new luxury fireplace additions.
“Enthusiasm for the Wilderness Collection from architects, interior designers, and their residential and commercial clients continues to soar,” said Gina Almaguer, marketing manager, Ortal. “IBS gives us an outstanding opportunity to share our new, innovative fireplace designs and demonstrate the obvious difference between the realistic flames of an Ortal Wilderness Collection fireplace compared to other standard gas fireplaces on the market.”
Ortal will be exhibiting at IBS February 8-10, 2022, in booth W3391.
About Ortal
Redesigning fire for more than 30 years, Ortal is the world’s premier designer and builder of high-quality contemporary frameless gas fireplaces. Ortal leads the industry with meticulous attention to aesthetics and by developing exclusive fire technologies. Ortal fireplaces meet the most stringent requirements of architects, designers, builders, and home and business owners, nurturing its reputation for uncompromising quality of materials, finishes, safety standards, ease of installation, selection, and end-to-end service. For more information, please visit www.ortalheat.com.
