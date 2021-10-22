FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2021 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I delivers his speech at the interreligious meeting 'Brother peoples, future land" organized by the Sant'Egidio Community at 'La Nuvola' (the cloud) convention center in Rome. The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians brings an agenda spanning political, environmental and religious concerns to a 12-day U.S. visit beginning Saturday, Oct. 23.