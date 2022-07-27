LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jon Serbousek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Rice, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S. and Canada, and (929) 526-1599 all other locations, and referencing the access code 135199. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S. and Canada, and (929) 458-6194 in all other locations, and entering the access code 312854. A webcast of the conference call and a copy of the release may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.
About Orthofix:
Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.
