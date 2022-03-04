NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 4, 2022--
Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Oscar is expected to present at approximately 9:50 AM ET through a virtual webcast. The webcast link is as follows:
The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website ( ir.hioscar.com ) following March 9, 2022.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.
For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.
