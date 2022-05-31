CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
OSM Worldwide, a leading provider of domestic and international ecommerce shipping solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the CarbonNeutral® company certification by Natural Capital Partners (NCP).
CarbonNeutral® certification is the global standard, created and managed by Natural Capital Partners to deliver clear, conclusive, and transparent carbon neutral programs for business. The designation certifies that OSM has calculated and offset all emissions associated with its business operations, in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol and Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scope 2 Guidance, and utilizing contractual instruments that meet International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) Standards.
"As a shipping company delivering packages to points around the country, we have a unique responsibility to reduce our impact on emissions," says James Kelley, President of OSM Worldwide. "Our CarbonNeutral® company certification is the latest chapter in our ongoing effort to help protect our environment and serve as a sustainable partner to our customers.”
To achieve CarbonNeutral® status, OSM teamed with NCP to measure direct and indirect activities that contribute to total carbon emissions, implement internal reductions, and offset all remaining emissions through the targeted financing of projects with verified emission reductions and removals.
For its offset contribution, OSM is helping to finance NCP's Global Renewable Energy Portfolio, which enables accelerated adoption of solar, wind and other renewable energy technologies in areas around the world.
In addition to offsetting carbon, OSM Worldwide is working daily to improve on-premises recycling, minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and leverage its Premium Network to drive sustainability throughout its entire organization — creating an even better value equation for customers.
"We're proud that our customers can add strong environmental credentials to their reasons for choosing OSM," says James Kelley. "By taking actions throughout our operation and by participating in carbon financing to offset our remaining emissions, we're working to make a real difference for the planet and all who we serve — employees, our customers, the community, and our partners."
About OSM
OSM Worldwide provides reliable, data-driven shipping solutions that help businesses deliver packages faster and more cost-effectively. Its award-winning OSM Premium Network and partnership with the U.S. Postal Service allow it to ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as 1–5 business days. OSM’s commitment to customer service means that clients can expect individualized delivery options, simple invoicing, and personal assistance to help their businesses succeed. Learn more at https://www.osmworldwide.com/about-us/sustainability/.
