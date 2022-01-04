SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
Osmind, the healthcare technology company and Public Benefit Corporation that is building the first digital infrastructure for neuropsychiatry and provides the #1 Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for innovative mental health practices, announced today that it has added new members to its leadership and Scientific Advisory Board to build on the momentum of its $15M series A funding.
Adam Farren joins Osmind as Chief Growth Officer. Farren has over 15 years of experience across sales, revenue growth, and operations. He joins Osmind from Elation Health, where he served as Chief Growth Officer and led sales, marketing, and customer and revenue operations for the primary care-focused EHR platform. During his tenure, Farren expanded Elation’s user base, team, and revenue 20x. He will now lead marketing, sales, customer operations, revenue operations, and growth for Osmind and oversee the expansion of its market-leading EHR, which is utilized by clinicians in hundreds of practices across 40 states. The software is the first and only platform that solves specific challenges faced by mental health practices and captures research-grade data while optimizing for provider workflows and patient care journeys.
“At Elation, I saw the value of physician-owned practices in developing deep and lasting patient relationships and improved outcomes,” said Farren. “I’m excited that Osmind is taking the same approach to its target customer, software development, and growth strategy. I’m looking forward to building our team and go-to market playbook as we advance our important mission in mental health.”
Osmind also added two new members to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Maurizio Fava, MD and Boris Heifets, MD, PhD. Dr. Fava is Psychiatrist-in-Chief at the Massachusetts General Hospital and a world leader in the field of depression. Under his direction, MGH’s Depression Clinical and Research Program became one of the most highly regarded depression programs in the country. Dr. Heifets is Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at Stanford and is widely recognized for his work across both clinical research and basic neuroscience. He has made major contributions to the field on the neurobiological underpinnings of ketamine for depression and MDMA's therapeutic properties. Dr. Fava and Dr. Heifets will leverage their expertise to advise Osmind on how it can further help researchers advance innovative mental health treatments leveraging real-world evidence. Dr. Fava and Dr. Heifets join Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD and Charles DeBattista, MD, DMH on Osmind’s SAB. Dr. Carhart-Harris is the Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at UCSF and one of the most cited researchers in the world on psychedelic science. Dr. DeBattista is Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine and a recognized expert in the pharmacotherapy of severe and resistant depression, and has served as principal investigator in numerous clinical trials including landmark studies in psilocybin and ketamine.
“Dr. Fava is a world leader in psychopharmacology and has overseen countless clinical trials in psychiatry,” said Alison McInnes, MD, VP of Medical Affairs at Osmind. “He will be drawing from this experience to help us develop objective digital outcomes assessments for our patients undergoing novel treatments. Dr. Heifets brings his expertise in psychedelic medicines and his passion for measurement-based care to Osmind’s Real-world Ketamine Analyses (ORKA) initiative. The goal of the ORKA series is to understand the efficacy and safety of ketamine therapy as it is practiced in the community, versus the more limited scope of clinical trials.”
Osmind’s rapidly growing team spans technology, medicine, and healthcare and deeply cares about transforming our mental healthcare system. Osmind was recently selected from a pool of over 11,000 companies for the CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 list, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. The company was also designated as one of Business Insider’s Top 15 Psychedelics Startups According to VCs. Its founders, Lucia Huang and Jimmy Qian, were named to Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30 list in Healthcare for Osmind’s use of activism, data, and technology to solve issues of health equity and access. The company also leads the field in efforts to obtain insurance coverage for breakthrough treatments like ketamine and was selected to be the technology partner to the non-profit Ketamine Taskforce for Access to Safe Care and Insurance Coverage.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Dr. Fava, and Dr. Heifets, who are widely recognized as world leaders and experts in their fields,” said Lucia Huang, co-founder and CEO of Osmind. “Their work has been critical in advancing treatments and care in their respective fields, and we are excited to work together to solidify our category leadership in innovative mental healthcare.”
About Osmind
Osmind is a healthcare technology company and Public Benefit Corporation that is building the operating system for neuropsychiatry. Our mission is to empower clinicians and researchers to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients who need it most. Osmind EHR is the #1 software for innovative mental health practices and since June 2020, is utilized in hundreds of practices across 40 states. Osmind works with scientists to analyze anonymized, aggregated real-world information to improve clinical care and enable the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation therapeutics, diagnostics, and precision treatment approaches. For more information, visit osmind.org and join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
