Osprey Funds, LLC, a premier digital asset management firm, launches its fifth investment product of the year ― the Osprey Polygon Trust. It is the first U.S. fund to invest exclusively in MATIC, the native token of the Polygon network.
With a market capitalization over $7 billion, Polygon is a protocol and framework for developing independent and interoperable blockchains on top of Ethereum. The network offers developers a suite of tools to build projects that are fast, customizable and cost-effective while leveraging Ethereum’s robust security layer. Polygon is fast-becoming the tool of choice for exciting new launches in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming.
“Polygon is a disruptive Layer-2 technology that gains from Ethereum’s secure network while mitigating common blockchain pain points, such as high gas fees and slow transactions,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “We’re excited to offer investors a new way to tap into the growing Ethereum market via the Osprey Polygon Trust.”
The Osprey Polygon Trust is currently available to accredited investors for subscription with a $10,000 minimum investment. The sponsor intends to pursue listing the fund on the OTCQX market as soon as possible and has also agreed to waive the management fee for all investors until January 2023.
Osprey Funds’ suite of digital asset investment products also includes the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC), the Osprey Polkadot Trust, the Osprey Algorand Trust and the Osprey Solana Trust.
About Osprey Funds
Osprey Funds is the premier boutique digital asset investment firm. Based in New York, Osprey offers secure, transparent and cost-effective access to select digital assets via traditional investment vehicles. Learn more by visiting https://ospreyfunds.io/.
