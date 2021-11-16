PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OAPI), today acknowledges the importance of the favorable opinion of Otsuka’s Hospital Free Trial Program by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), which provides guidance for the design of manufacturer inpatient free trial programs that provide long-acting anti-psychotic injectable (LAI) products for the treatment of serious mental illness in a hospital setting.
The LAI free trial programs are intended to provide access to medication, free of charge, when a healthcare professional has determined that a patient admitted for the treatment of a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia will benefit from onsite drug therapy with an LAI. Such programs are designed to improve medication adherence and clinical outcomes for a vulnerable patient population. Non-adherence to prescribed therapies leads to poor outcomes among patients with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, including worsening of symptoms, suicide, increased rates of hospitalizations and longer lengths of hospital stays, all of which impose significant financial burdens on the healthcare system.
“This favorable opinion by OIG of Otsuka’s program is important because it will increase the treatment options available to hospital providers and their patients. It is critically important that clinicians have access to long-acting injectable antipsychotic medications to advance compliance for this seriously ill patient population,” said Robert McQuade, PhD, president, McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC, and chief strategic officer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. “This opinion validates Otsuka’s program design and our commitment to identifying solutions that keep the patient at the center of everything we do.”
