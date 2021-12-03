Colorado Avalanche (12-7-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +192, Avalanche -241; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Ottawa after Alex Formenton scored two goals in the Senators' 3-2 win against the Hurricanes.
The Senators are 3-8-0 on their home ice. Ottawa averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 52 total minutes.
The Avalanche are 5-5-0 on the road. Colorado averages 10.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.0 goals and 6.8 assists per game.
In their last matchup on Nov. 22, Colorado won 7-5. Nazem Kadri recorded a team-high 4 points for the Avalanche.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Tkachuk has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Kadri leads the Avalanche with 21 total assists and has 30 points. Cale Makar has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.
Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging five goals, 8.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).
Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).
