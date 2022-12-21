KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
OTTO Motors, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has been acknowledged as one of 20 AI companies to watch in 2023 by the Vector Institute, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing AI. The Vector AI20 award recognizes 20 AI startup companies from across Canada that have utilized AI to transform their respective industries globally. The Vector Institute analyzed over 150 finalists of the 1,200 Canadian AI startups to select a shortlist of 20 companies that represent AI innovation and diversity in both executive leadership and AI applications.
“Each honoree puts AI to work in interesting and potentially transformative ways. Together, they illustrate a manifestation of the remarkable promise of Canada’s AI ecosystem — and show how AI can drive not only future innovation but also future prosperity,” said Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer & Vice President, Industry Innovation.
With more than four million autonomous production hours in facilities and warehouses around the world, OTTO Motors uses AI and machine learning to enable its vehicles to semantically understand the world around it, allowing the robot to detect, classify and track objects such as pallets and people. Leveraging its immense amount of data from real-world industrial environments, OTTO Motors is continuously learning, enhancing and optimizing its models and algorithms to improve efficiency, safety, and performance.
“We’re proud to be named one of the top 20 AI companies to watch in 2023 and represent the robotics industry in Canada as one of just three companies on the list,” said Matthew Rendall, CEO and Co-Founder of OTTO Motors. “Artificial intelligence is certainly at the forefront of our autonomous vehicles, and this award is truly a testament to the incredible team here at OTTO Motors.”
For more information on the Vector AI20, Canada’s AI companies to watch in 2023, visit: https://vectorinstitute.ai/ai20-2023/
About OTTO Motors
OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over four million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit ottomotors.com.
