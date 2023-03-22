KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Jay Judkowitz, VP of Product at OTTO Motors, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has been acknowledged as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s Pros to Know for 2023. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.
As the Vice President of Product, Jay’s primary responsibility is to ensure that OTTO Motors is building the right products at the right time. The AMRs that Jay’s team develop improve safety and productivity in warehouses and manufacturing facilities worldwide. Jay brought his wealth of knowledge about software engineering, IT infrastructure, security, data and analytics, and cloud hosting to optimize the supply chain for OTTO Motors customers like General Electric, Toyota, Ford and more.
“It’s truly an honor to be included in the 2023 list of Pros to Know,” said Jay Judkowitz, VP of Product at OTTO Motors. “The whole team at OTTO Motors is contributing to safety, sustainability and workforce development in the supply chain. OTTO AMRs heal the supply chain by automating manual material handling for facilities worldwide, and we have our entire team of experts to thank for that.”
For more information on the Pros to Know award, and to view the full list of 2023 winners, visit https://sdce.me/4ss5cl.
About OTTO Motors
OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over four million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit ottomotors.com.
