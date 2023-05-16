CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Otus, a leading provider of K-12 student growth data solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as a finalist in two categories of the highly esteemed CODiE Awards: Best Summative Assessment Solution and Best Formative Assessment Solution. This prestigious honor spotlights companies that are pioneering transformative business and education technology products.
"The CODiE Award nominations underscore our commitment to developing a seamless, intuitive platform to measure and understand student outcomes," said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. "We've integrated assessments into our all-in-one platform, enabling educators to easily measure student learning, gather valuable data, and share meaningful insights and progress with all stakeholders. This frees up time for teachers to concentrate on what they do best – inspiring their students."
Otus’ assessment suite offers various summative assessment options to accurately gauge a student's overall performance level at the end of a unit of instruction. These options are flexible and adaptable, accommodating different grade levels, content areas, and student needs. Educators can choose from prebuilt assessments aligned to standards, over 1,500 ready-to-use Otus Proficiency Assessments, robust digital assessments assembled from premier item banks, or entirely custom assessments built by users within the Otus platform.
Phil Collins, Chief Customer Officer at Otus, emphasized the benefits of their strategic partnerships: "Our collaborations with assessment providers are essential to delivering high-quality, diverse assessments. These partnerships ensure that educators have access to the best tools to identify student needs, track growth, and ultimately, enhance learning outcomes. They also make it possible to view data from Otus assessments alongside teacher-created assessments and other data to provide the full picture of student performance."
The real strength of Otus assessments lies in the power of the data they generate. Assessment scores are automatically integrated into the Otus Gradebook, providing instant access to performance analytics. These data inform educators' understanding of student performance, guide future instruction, and enhance professional learning communities' effectiveness. Otus also offers assessment and standards analytics tools for deeper insights, allowing educators to view performance on all assessments aligned to a given standard and customize how summative mastery levels are calculated.
Students and families can access and analyze this data in real time, providing transparency and facilitating better communication between home and school. Additionally, the platform is designed for seamless student experience across all subjects and can be accessed on various devices, making it an ideal solution for both traditional and remote learning environments.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. Winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 23, 2023.
About Otus
Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.
