Outcome Capital, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, today announced that ELIOS Vision, Inc. completed a growth financing round to support its European commercialization. Outcome Capital served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to the company.
ELIOS’ implant-free, minimally invasive Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy glaucoma procedure is approved for use in Europe for adults with glaucoma, with or without cataract, and is currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. under an investigational device exemption (IDE). Extensive clinical data on the ELIOS procedure has been published in 12 clinical studies with over 550 eyes treated showing an IOP reduction of 20-40% from baseline.
Mr. Elliot Friedman, CEO of ELIOS Vision commented; “over the past decade minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) have transformed the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma but, despite the growing popularity of combining cataract and glaucoma surgery, it is not yet the preferred choice by most surgeons. We believe that the ELIOS procedure will be widely adopted due to its safety, efficacy and rapid learning curve. Outcome Capital’s strategic guidance was instrumental in closing this financing.”
“Targeting the >$2.5BN glaucoma treatment market, ELIOS is positioned to disrupt the existing standard of care within the MIGS sector. As the leading cause of irreversible blindness in adults over 60, and encompassing >50 million glaucoma sufferers worldwide, ELIOS’ novel approach to interventional glaucoma management provides an exciting new option to surgeon and patients,” said Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Director at Outcome Capital.
ELIOS Vision, Inc.( www.eliosvision.com ) is a privately held company, working to preserve sight by developing a safe and effective breakthrough solution for the millions of patients who have glaucoma. The ELIOS technology has a CE mark and has been used extensively in Europe with thousands of patients treated. In the United States, the technology is investigational and undergoing an IDE pivotal trial.
Outcome Capital ( www.outcomecapital.com ) is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering and corporate finance. The firm leverages its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and corporate markets and implementing the best path for success. The firm’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary, industry experts who draw from their broad relationships and a wide range of scientific, operational, strategic and transactional expertise across the value chain. Comprised of former CEOs, business development executives, venture capitalists, PhD/MD-level scientists and clinicians, and experienced commercialization experts, Outcome’s team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.
