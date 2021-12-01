DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
The "Aptamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aptamers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Aptamers are versatile oligonucleotides that bind to a specific target, including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, small molecules, toxins, and live cells. They are modifiable, nonimmunogenic, highly sensitive, less toxic, easy to prepare and have low molecular weight and no variation with different preparations as compared to antibodies. As a result, they are widely being used in therapeutic and biotechnological applications. Besides this, they are also utilized as research agents, diagnostics, biosensors, and tools for biomarker or drug discovery worldwide.
The growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for new and effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. Moreover, the advent of the chemical modification process to increase the nuclease resistance and enhance the therapeutic properties of aptamers is bolstering the market growth. The aptamers market growth can also be accredited to the rising number of research and development (R&D) activities undertaken for improving diagnostic devices and drugs and their carriers.
Apart from this, as aptamers are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and requires less time for development, their application is extensively increasing across the globe. Furthermore, private organizations are collaborating with academic institutes and research laboratories to introduce next-generation products and expand their existing market presence. This is anticipated to fuel the usage of aptamers in a wide range of medical therapies, as well as in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global aptamers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aptamers market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global aptamers market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
