The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical laboratory services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A clinical laboratory plays an integral role in the healthcare system of an economy as it provides a wide range of services, including the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and management of patients. These services help healthcare professionals in medical decision-making and personalizing medicines based on the individuals' needs and illness. Clinical laboratory services rely on technologically advanced devices and testing kits to reduce human error and provide reliable results. At present, several clinics are increasingly utilizing software programs and computers to help patients get information about reporting results and billing for completed tests.
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, along with the rising awareness about early diagnosis among individuals, represents one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there is an increase in the introduction of innovative products, such as companion diagnostics, biochips, and microarrays, which is influencing the growth of the market.
Apart from this, the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide are bolstering the need for healthcare resources like clinical laboratories for diagnostics and management of the infection. In line with this, several clinical laboratories are collaborating with hospital facilities to minimize time, cost and human resources and meet the global demand for diagnostic testing.
Furthermore, several companies are offering point-of-care (POC) and rapid testing kits to achieve quick results in real-time accurately. Besides this, a significant rise in the number of novel drug candidates in clinical trials is anticipated to drive the demand for clinical laboratory services.
