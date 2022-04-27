DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
The "Dark Fiber Networks Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dark fiber networks market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Expanding internet services across the globe has increased the tendency towards improved communication and network management.
The increasing demand for internet bandwidth coupled with benefits such as reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security., due to increased services, is increasing and leading to the dark fiber networks market growth.
The global dark fiber networks market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into single mode, multi-mode, and others. Based on application, the market is further analyzed into telecom, military & aerospace, BFSI, medical, railway, and others.
Geographically, the global dark fiber networks market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.
Some of the companies operating in the global dark fiber networks market include Comcast Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., NTT Communications, Zayo Group, Windstream Services LLC., AT&T Inc., Colt Group SA, GTT Communications, and others.
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global dark fiber networks market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global dark fiber networks market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global dark fiber networks market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market by Type
4.1.1. Single Mode
4.1.2. Multi-Mode
4.1.3. Others
4.2. Global Dark Fiber Networks Market by Application
4.2.1. Telecom
4.2.2. Military & Aerospace
4.2.3. BFSI
4.2.4. Medical
4.2.5. Railway
4.2.6. Others
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. AT&T Inc.
6.2. Colt Group SA
6.3. Comcast Corporation
6.4. GTT Communications
6.5. Level 3 Communications Inc.
6.6. NTT Communications
6.7. Verizon Communications Inc.
6.8. Windstream Services LLC.
6.9. Zayo Group
