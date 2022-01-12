DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
The "Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market (2021-2026) by Component, Application & Microphone Solution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global far-field speech and voice recognition market is estimated to be $1.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23%.
Far-field speech and voice recognition is a technique used in machines that allows humans to engage with the machine using human language. These devices use a microphone array to detect the user's speech even in noisy environments, and they are capable of identifying voices within a range of 1 to 10m. Technologies such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, increasing the global demand for voice-controlled smart speakers.
The fast advancement of deep learning, artificial intelligence (A.I.), and machine learning (MI) technologies have accelerated the use of smart devices across several sectors. As a result of the deployment of sophisticated technologies, the market for far-field speech and voice recognition systems has grown. Furthermore, industry heavyweights like Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are significantly spending in R&D to increase the quality of far-field recognition. Improving the performance and efficiency of smart devices is expected to drive market growth in the future years.
The market for far-field speech and voice recognition systems is driven by factors such as the rising impact of front-end hardware components on speech and voice recognition accuracy and the rise of voice control-based smart speakers. The increasing deployment of far-field speech recognition systems in smart home devices and in-vehicle entertainment systems creates significant market development potential.
However, accuracy difficulties with far-field speech and voice recognition systems in loud and hostile situations may limit market expansion.
The global far-field speech and voice recognition market is segmented further based on Component, Application & Microphone Solution, and Geography.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Growing Influence of Front-End Hardware
- Components of Speech and Voice Recognition Accuracy
- Increase in Voice Control-Enabled Smart Speakers
- Technical Advancement of Deep-Learning-Based Far-Field Microphones
Restraints
- Voice-Enabled Smart Home Devices Pose an Increasing Threat to Privacy
- Lack of Accuracy in Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Systems
Opportunities
- Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Deployment in Smart Home Devices
- Speech and Voice Recognition Applications in Service Robotics
Challenges
- Power Issues and a Lack of Standardization
