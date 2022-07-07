DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
The fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a gold standard for assessing coronary artery disease during invasive coronary angiography. The demand for FFR is increasing due to its increasing applications in improving patient outcomes, reducing stent insertion, and the cost of the treatment.
The benefits of FFR are high; however, its usage is limited in the market. The FFR is commonly used to decide the need for revascularization. The usage of non-invasive fractional flow reserve systems is increasing due to innovative methods in healthcare systems.
As a part of the standard procedure to diagnose coronary artery disease (CAD), multiple non-invasive tests are performed on the patients complaining of stable chest pain and low or intermediate probability of CAD. Chest pain remains the second most common reason for adult emergency visits in the United States.
The increasing target population globally drives the demand for FFR systems.
The increasing target population will be a major driving factor for the usage of FFR in the market. Cardiovascular diseases cause one-third of deaths worldwide. Ischemic heart disease (IHD) is one of the prevalent conditions. The IHD incidence is expected to increase due to an increase in obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetic conditions, and the aged population. In the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the aging population.
According to the United Nations, one in every eleven people will be over 65 years old by 2050, up from one in every eleven in 2019. In addition, reduced physical activity, rapid urbanization, and globalization activities in LMICs have led to an increase in cardiovascular diseases, including IHD. In countries like the United States, the cost of IHD is approaching 1%-1.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP); in the case of LMICs, it accounts for 10% of total per capita healthcare expenditure. This increasing target population globally will drive the global fractional flow reserve market growth.
Technological Advancements Driving the Faster adoption of FFR.
The fractional flow reserve market is experiencing high technological advancements with non-invasive FFR methods. This trend is augmenting the demand and adoption of next-generation FFR products among healthcare providers and end-users. The vendors such as Boston Scientific, Philips, and ACIST Medical Systems have launched the next-generation products in the market.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning also played an essential role in giving real patient experiences with FFR products. In comparison with conventional methods, AI technology has helped the end-users analyze a large volume of cases in a shorter duration and provide equal quality treatment to all the patients irrespective of the number of patients diagnosed at the same time. The end-users adopt image-based techniques such as FFR-CT and FFRangio more frequently due to the non-invasive assessment of coronary lesions.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Next-Gen Devices Augmenting Non-Invasive Ffr Methods
- Ffr-Oct Improving Outcomes in Diabetic Patients
- AI & Ml Revolutionizing Ffr-Ct
Growth Enablers
- New Technology Directions in Ffr
- Rising Patient Population of Cvds
- Increasing Number of Cath Labs
Restraints
- High Cost of Ffr
- Technical Limitations of Ffr
- Lower Adoption of Ffr & Rise of Substitutes
Market Segmentation
by Technology
- Invasive
- Non-Invasive
by Applications
- Single-Vessel
- Multi-Vessel
by End-Users
- Hospitals & Specialty Cardiac Centers
- Office-Based Labs
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others
by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
- Abbott
- ACIST Medical Systems
- Boston Scientific
- CathWorks
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips
- Opsens
- Siemens Healthineers
