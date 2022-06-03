DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Global Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Delivery Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The term "Digital Experience Platform" (DXP) refers to a developing type of corporate software that helps firms navigate the digital transformation process. Enterprises can use the technology to collect in-depth data on customer insights, create a consistent and linked customer experience, and digitise their business operations. Mobile applications, websites, portals, and other platforms are getting the benefit from this solution.
However, in order for a DXP to be successful, an organisation must consider not just the factors involved in providing a positive patient experience, but also the elements involved in streamlining hospital operations. Audience experience, management, and architecture are the three key categories of elements that make up a digital experience platform. To produce a powerful and effective DXP, all three elements must work together seamlessly.
Patient and user data management, mobility, multilanguage support, a tailored digital experience are all part of the architecture. In the healthcare industry, digital experience platforms may produce tremendous results. However, they must be well-designed and deployed, which can be difficult in hospitals that still rely on legacy systems.
The healthcare digital experience platform functions as an integrated platform that provide streamlined sales, service, and marketing, in line with the holistic view of each patient. These platforms majorly focus on cost-effectiveness and patient engagement. In addition, these platforms can be adjusted or customised to match the needs of such organisations, if payers choose to use them on a large basis.
Patient activity monitoring components, seamless interaction with diverse business activities, and in-built analytical tools are just a few of the advantages that healthcare digital experience platforms provide. The industry's major companies are concentrating on modernising their digital platforms by incorporating sophisticated technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data into their business modules. As a result, market growth of healthcare digital experience platform is likely to accelerate in the next years.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled critical healthcare businesses to become digital in order to improve workflow efficiency and preserve business growth. In addition, ongoing activities for healthcare IT solutions have pushed the adoption of advanced digital experience platforms and services in developing countries even further.
To cut costs, the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the level of automation and digitalization in healthcare facilities. The digital experience platforms in healthcare allowed for more efficient operational processes and improved patient involvement in these crises. These platforms assist healthcare businesses in refocusing their efforts to adopt healthcare digital experience platforms in order to maintain business continuity and process optimization. As a result of the pandemic, more vendors are adopting healthcare digital experience platforms, which allow them to reach patients via numerous digital devices, facilitating upselling and cross-selling across the industry.
Market Growth Factors:
Growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile applications
There is an increase in the adoption of smart devices by the healthcare professionals across developed nations like US. Physicians are increasingly using cellphones, which has led to an increase in the usage of digital health methods and platforms. Smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms are used by a majority of population across the world, and thus, physicians are highly using them twice as much as the general public.
Increasing usage of advanced technology and software applications
The acceptance rate of the latest technologies and software in healthcare has improved significantly as a result of technological improvements within the healthcare sector of the world. There are many divisions of the digital health software market that include electronic health records (EHRs), mHealth, telemedicine, and healthcare analytics. Furthermore, the digital healthcare software is expected to witness a huge spike in the future due to the low cost of these software applications.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Safety and security concerns regarding patients' data
Patient data security concerns may detract from the industry's value. The use of digital health solutions like electronic health records, e-prescriptions, and medical apps necessitates a high level of data protection. Breach of data security can result in massive losses of essential and personal information, such as medical records, which commonly contain social security numbers, insurance IDs, addresses, and medical details, harming the company's brand and operations results.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Platform (without services), and
- Services
By Application
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
- Business-to-Business (B2B), and
- Others
By Delivery Mode
- Cloud and
- On-premise
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Market Players
- SoftServe, Inc.
- Oneview Healthcare, PLC
- Optimizely, Inc.
- Sitecore, Inc.
- Adobe, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Accenture PLC
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Liferay, Inc.
- Wipro Limited
