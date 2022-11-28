DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
The "Liquid Handling System Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid handling system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during 2022-2027.
Liquid handling involves the movement of liquid reagents through various laboratories' diverse range of large-scale analyzers, instruments, and platforms. The liquid handling tools are used in various laboratory applications ranging from research to clinical applications to handle various samples with accurate measurements.
Growth in the global liquid handling system market is driven primarily by the growth of the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, increased R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies, and growth in life sciences research backed by favorable funding scenarios.
The research associations and other medical institutions are conducting various clinical trials to develop suitable anti-COVID drugs and testing devices. They are expected to support the global liquid handling system market growth. For example, in 2020, Hamilton announced a test job for the automated COVID-19 testing workstations and high-speed priority tracking of all orders related to fighting virus pandemics.
Key Highlights
- R&D is the lifeline of the pharmaceutical industry. The success of large pharmaceutical companies depends almost entirely on the discovery and development of new drugs, and their capital spending (fixed investment) allocation reflects this fact. Average spending is over 25% of revenue, but some companies spend significantly more.
- Biopharmaceutical research and development continued at a record pace in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the data, 5,500 newly planned clinical trials launched last year have increased by 14% since 2020.
- Approval and launch of new drugs continued to accelerate in 2021, with 84 new drugs entering the market. This is twice as much as it was five years ago. With more than 6,000 product pipelines under active development, up 68% compared to 2016, the pace of pharma R&D will be maintained over the next few years.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Expanding Role of Liquid Handling in Genomics & Proteomics
- Surge in Demand for Liquid Handling Workstations
- Growing Importance of Lab Automation Integrated With Liquid Handling Equipment
Growth Enablers
- Diversified Applications of Liquid Handling Systems in Life Science Industry
- Increase in R&D Activities & Investments in Healthcare Industry
- High Demand for Liquid Handling Systems to Manage Large Volumes of Covid-19 Samples
- Focus on High-Throughput Screening & Data Precision
Restraints
- High Cost of Liquid Handling Systems
- Risk of Errors in Liquid Handling
- Slow Adoption of Automation Among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Pipettes
- Automated Liquid Handling System (ALHS)
- Microplate Reagent Dispensers (MRD)
- Burettes
- Others
by Method
- Electronic
- Automated
- Manual
by Application
- Drug Discovery & Development (DDD)
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Proteomics & Genomics
- Others
by End-user
- Pharma & Biotech Companies (PBC)
- Academic & Research Labs/Centers (ARLC)
- Clinical Diagnostics Labs (CDL)
- Others End Users (OEU)Tankers
by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Vendors
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Agilent Technologies
- METTLER TOLEDO
- Tecan
- Danaher
- Eppendorf
- Corning Incorporated
Other Prominent Vendors
- BrandTech Scientific
- Borosil
- BIOTEC
- CELLINK
- CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions
- FORMULATRIX
- Flow Robotics
- Gilson
- Greiner Bio-One International
- HiTec Zang
- Hudson Robotics
- Hamilton Company
- Ingersoll Rand
- Metrohm
- Orochem Technologies
- PerkinElmer
- HighRes Biosolutions
- Sartorius
- SPT Labtech
- TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS
- Tianlong
- Vitrolife
- Wuhan Bonnin Technology
- Waters Corporation
- Integra Biosciences
- Peak Analysis and Automation
- Synchron Lab Automation
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the global liquid handling system market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global liquid handling system market?
3. What are the key driving factors in the liquid handling system market?
4. Who are the key vendors in the global liquid handling system market?
5. Which region holds the largest global liquid handling system market share?
6. What is the expected growth rate of the electronic method segment in the liquid handling system market by 2027?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9d6gj
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005579/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/28/2022 11:41 AM/DISC: 11/28/2022 11:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005579/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.