The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size valued to USD 202.45 billion in 2020, is predicted to reach USD 328.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.
The global digitalization is leading towards higher dependency on smart gadgets, especially mobile phones. The enhanced connectivity spectrum tends to higher adoption of mobile phones at individual level, hence resulting to a consequent growth of mobile phone accessories market. Mobile phone accessories are the hardware components, trivial in functioning of mobile phones, but are necessary in providing additional support, product enhancement, and greater convenience factor. This includes innovative accessories such as external battery packs, power banks, wireless headphones, wireless chargers, memory card, protective case, screen protectors and many more.
The mobile phone accessories market is thriving due to higher adoption of mobile phones at global level. According to a survey the total number of smartphone shipments in quarter-3 of 2019 hit 352.4 million units. Increasing penetration of IoT & AI technologies, plus innovative technological progress in voice recognition system, wireless audio products, clip-on headphones, as well as precise integration of speech recognition software; are the factors driving the growth of the global market.
Besides, rapid urbanization, increase in per-capita income at global level, higher inclination towards social-networking sites and growing demand for fashionable mobile accessories, specifically from the young-generation, are anticipated in propelling the growth of the mobile phone accessories market in coming future.
However, increased use of headphones leading to hearing impairment problems and cutthroat competition between the key manufacturers leading to higher imposed tariffs on international trade, are the factors expected to impede the mobile phone accessories market growth during the forecast period.
Moreover, cutting-edge product launches by market players, growing demands for wireless accessories and fast-processing software, as well as technological progressions in imaging and photographic accessories, are creating new avenues for lucrative opportunities in the global mobile phone accessories market.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Byd Company Ltd.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Jvckenwood Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Plantronics, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg
- Xiaomi
- Walmart
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd
3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
4. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Wireless Accessories
5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Smartphones
5.1.3 Strong Distribution Network
5.2. Restraints
5.2.1 Impact of Supply Disruption Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5.2.2 Adverse Effect of Hearing Ability
5.3. Opportunities
5.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements
5.3.2 Increasing Need for Convenience
6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product Type
7. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel
8. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Price Range
9. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Region
10. Company Profiles
