The "Global Nanomaterials Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanomaterials market is evaluated to advance based on revenue and volume at a CAGR of 14.94% and 15.61%, individually, over the considered period from 2021 to 2028.
Factors such as robust demand for lightweight products, rising demand for compact electronic consumer devices, governmental support, and raw materials cost are widening the nanomaterials market's scope and progress worldwide. Additionally, the increasing application of nanomaterials in the healthcare sector creates various opportunities for the nanomaterials market.
However, high processing costs and stringent environmental regulations are impeding the overall development of the global nanomaterials market. The global nanomaterials market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the nanomaterials market over the forecasted period. This robust growth is on account of electrical and electronics industry capacity expansions over the past few years. Several manufacturers are participating in the expansion plant, which is influencing the demand for nanomaterials. Other than this, the rapid growth in infrastructural activities is facilitating the demand for nanomaterials in the construction sector. Hence, the growth in construction and electronic industries majorly supports the growth of the nanomaterials market in the region.
