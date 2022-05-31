DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
The "Network Interface Card Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network interface card market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. A network interface controller is a computer hardware component that connects a computer to a computer network.
The demand for network interface card is growing owing to the rising number of data centers globally and increasing investments in network infrastructure projects. Proliferation of broadband connections due to rising number of PCs and modems is expected to drive the demand for network interface card during the forecast period.
The global network interface card market is segmented based on type and applications. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into ethernet interface card, token ring interface card, and others. Based on applications, the market is sub-segmented into PCs, portable PCs, switches, and modems.
Geographically, the global network interface card market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.
Some of the companies operating in the global network interface card market include Allied Telesis., AVM International., Brainboxes Ltd., COMMEL-Zagreb d.o.o., D-Link Corp., among others.
Market Segmentation
- Global Network Interface Card Market Research and Analysis by Type
- Global Network Interface Card Market Research and Analysis by Applications
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global network interface card market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global network interface card market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global network interface card market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Network Interface Cards Market by Type
4.1.1. Ethernet Interface Card
4.1.2. Token Ring Interface Card
4.1.3. Others
4.2. Global Network Interface Cards Market by Application
4.2.1. PCs
4.2.2. Portable PCs
4.2.3. Switches
4.2.4. Modems
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Allied Telesis.
6.2. AVM International.
6.3. Brainboxes. Ltd.
6.4. COMMEL -Zagreb d.o.o.
6.5. D-Link Corp.
6.6. Mellanox Technologies
6.7. Molex LLC
6.8. Opto 22
6.9. StarTech.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt1jkh
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005891/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/31/2022 12:55 PM/DISC: 05/31/2022 12:56 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005891/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.