North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.