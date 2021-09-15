DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021--
The "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Eye Care Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR
In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty
- Recent Market Activity
- Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth in the Future
- Physician Dispensed Skin Care Products Gain Traction
- Competitive Landscape
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mid-Life Crisis - A Key Growth Driver
- Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-Conscious Group
- Natural Ingredients Gain Attention
- What's Next in Ingredients?
- Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care
- Customized Solutions for Uninsured Patients to go a Long Way
- Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - A Potential Path to Invasive Procedures
- Post Procedure Topical Products in Demand
- Physician Dispensing Outsmarts Conventional Retail Brands
- Manufacturers Widen Customer Base
- Innovative Ingredients Gain Focus
- Anti-Aging Products: The Largest Segment in Skin Care Cosmeceuticals
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Popular Cosmeceutical Contents
- Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier
- Skin Brightening and Lightening Products - A High Growth Market
- Companies Focus on Complementary Products
- Possible Ban on Hydroquinone Stimulates Search for Other Pigment Control Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
