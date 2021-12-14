DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "RFID Kanban Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RFID Kanban systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Brooks Automation Inc.
- Datelka
- Grifols S.A.
- Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.
- LogiTag Systems
- MATTTEO
- metraTec GmbH
- Palex Medical (Bidco Palex S.L.)
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE
- Scan Modul B.V.
- Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG
- Wurth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Radio frequency identification (RFID) Kanban systems are used in industrial settings for lean inventory management, automated mapping of same orders and identifying fluctuations in demand at an early stage. RFID tags or transponders with antennas are installed on Kanban racks, which are usually identifiable by a unique number for increasing data security. This helps in precise control of the flow of goods, automating data transmission, exchanging information in real-time, and reducing manual efforts. As a result, organizations around the world are relying on RFID Kanban systems over conventional Kanban processing for higher supply security and efficient stock management.
The escalating demand for domestic and international logistics services due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. RFID Kanban systems help manage the massive amount of data generated during warehouse and inventory management and reduce the overall delivery time. Apart from this, the rising need for streamlining medical inventory management, along with the growing risk of clinical errors in manual Kanban processing, is catalyzing the demand for RFID Kanban systems across the globe.
These systems help track assets and control devices and drug stockouts in the medication supply rooms and improve the efficiency of supply chain management in healthcare facilities. Moreover, RFID Kanban systems are gaining popularity in the automotive industry, wherein they enable flexible production and intelligent container tracking. The growing demand for automobiles, the burgeoning automotive sector, rising cases of over inventory, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects are some of the other factors anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global RFID Kanban systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RFID Kanban systems market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global RFID Kanban systems market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global RFID Kanban Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Component
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
