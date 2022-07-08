DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--
The "Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: Analysis By Segment, By Supply Chain, By Dimension, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor equipment market, was valued at US$104.65 billion in 2021, and is probable to reach US$167.78 billion by 2026.
Semiconductor equipment are used to in the making of semiconductors and integrated circuits, which are utilized in the manufacturing of several different industries such as medical, banking, telecommunication, automobile, etc., which directly increased the demand for semiconductor equipment. The semiconductor equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90%, during the forecast period of 2022-2026.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Segment: The report splits the global semiconductor equipment market into three different segments: Wafer equipment, Assembly and packaging equipment and Test equipment. The wafer equipment segment accounted for majority of approximately 86% of the semiconductor equipment market in 2021.
In the future, the demand for silicon wafers and equipment footprints would aid in the analysis of the semiconductor wafer fab equipment market. Furthermore, advancements in wafer technologies that have resulted in "denser packaging" of devices such as MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) and transistors are expected to lay the groundwork for new opportunities that companies can capitalize on. The global wafer semiconductor equipment market can be further divided into four segments: Logic, NAND, DRAM and Others.
By Supply Chain: The market report has bifurcated the global semiconductor equipment market into three segments on the basis of supply chain: IDM, OSAT, and Foundry. IDM segment held almost half of the share in semiconductor equipment market in 2021, while the same segment is the fastest growing during the forecast period, as IDM Semiconductor equipment market is expected to enhance their Integrated Circuit (IC) production capacity, the companies are partnering with semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers.
By Dimensions: The semiconductor equipment market report has categorized the global market into three segments on the basis of dimensions: 2D, 2.5D and 3D. 2.5D dimension packaging held approximately 36% of the share in semiconductor equipment market in 2021. The fastest growing segment is 3D dimensions due to heavy investments on the R&D by many key players, including Amkor Technology, ASE group, Silicon ware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., and others, leading to the improvement in advanced packaging techniques.
By Region: According to this report, the global semiconductor equipment market can be divided into four major regions, on the basis of geographical areas: Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea), North America (The US, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe) and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific semiconductor equipment market enjoyed the major share of 84.5% in 2021, primarily owing to the dominance of China, Taiwan, South Korea, which are the Asia-Pacific most attractive market for semiconductor equipment. Europe and North America are considered the emerging market for semiconductor equipment.
China is the world's largest semiconductor equipment market. China's semiconductor equipment market is expected to achieve solid growth, underpinned by high foundry capex expectations driven by rising demand; technology process development, where more equipment investment is needed; memory process development; photovoltaic demand driven by environmental production; and rising demand in LEDs, MEMS, power devices, and advanced packaging. It is believed semiconductor localization would remain one of China's most important national goals, and, as a result, domestic players stand to gain market share over the next few years.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:
During the pandemic, semiconductor equipment manufacturers witnessed a fall for a very short period of time as lockdown was imposed suddenly. While in the second half of 2020 and after that, the semiconductor equipment market sharply increased exceeding the fall due to acceleration of global economies' digital transformation as pandemic has boosted the digitalization. Increased use of electronic devices due to online classes and work from home, indirectly increased the demand for semiconductor equipment as these devices need semiconductors and integrated circuits to be installed in them, which are manufactured from semiconductor equipment.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry
- Rapid Urbanization
- Increased use of Semiconductors in Medical Devices
- Rising Government Support
- Mounting usage of semiconductor equipment in Gaming Industry
Challenges
- Functional Defects and Complexities
- High Cost Associated
- Geo Political Tension
Market Trends
- Increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence
- Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT)
- Surging Demand for Electronic vehicles
- Emerging Industrial Robotics
- Launch of 5G Network
- Sustainability
- New Advancements in Semiconductor Equipment
