Dec 16, 2022
The "Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the surgical drainage devices market and it is poised to grow by $0.61 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.
This report on the surgical drainage devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of surgeries, rise in passive surgical drainage devices, and rising geriatric population.
The surgical drainage devices market analysis includes application and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the local anesthesia delivery via surgical drains as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical drainage devices market growth during the next few years.
Also, a rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing use of chest drainage units in cardiothoracic surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG
- Axiom Medical Consulting LLC
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Bicakcilar Medical Devices
- Cardinal Health Inc
- Chimed srl
- Cook Medical LLC
- Getinge AB
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medela AG
- Medtronic Plc
- QMD
- Redax Spa
- Sinapi Biomedical
- Smiths Group Plc
- Sterimed Group
- Stryker Corp.
- Teleflex Inc.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on the surgical drainage devices market covers the following areas:
- Surgical drainage devices market sizing
- Surgical drainage devices market forecast
- Surgical drainage devices market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncwpmp
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005237/en/
