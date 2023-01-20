DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "Global Surgical Robot Market (By Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical robot market is forecasted to reach US$38.27 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 21.16% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.
Growth in the global surgical robot market was supported by factors such as aging population, rise in disposable income, accelerating global spending on health, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, rapid increase in chronic disorders, favorable government policies and support, and advances in diagnostic tech.
However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by high cost of surgical robotic systems and their associated procedures and shortage of skilled professionals.
The global surgical robot market by surgery type can be segmented as follows: laparoscopic robots, orthopedic robots, percutaneous robots, natural orifice robots, panvascular robots and other surgical robots. In 2022, the dominant share of global surgical robot market was held by laparoscopic robots, followed by orthopedic robots.
Laparoscopic surgical robots can handle a wide range of complex surgeries using the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) approach, and provide additional benefits (dexterity, wider range of movement, tremor filtration, 3DHD vision, and flexible laparoscope control) over standard laparoscopy.
The global surgical robot market by region can be segmented as follows: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The largest share of the market was being held by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such as integration of new technologies, diversification in revenue streams and diversification in surgery types helped in boosting market growth.
