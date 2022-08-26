DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
The "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables) By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to witness a growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
The market is driven by the increased prevalence of zoonotic disease. Currently, there is increased adoption of pets worldwide as they help improve the mental state of an individual. People have become concerned about the health of their pets and are willing to spend significant amount on improving their health.
Also, the advancements in immunodiagnostic technology and the untapped growth potential in the developing countries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.
The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into analyzers and consumables.
Consumables are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe and increased awareness about animal healthcare are driving the segment demand.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global veterinary immunodiagnostics market based on product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market
Companies Mentioned
- Abaxis Inc
- BioMerieux SA
- Idexx Laboratories Corporation
- Heska Corporation
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis Inc
- Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd
- Randox Laboratories Ltd
- Neogen Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Report Scope:
In this report, global veterinary immunodiagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type:
- Analyzers
- Consumables
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Animal Type:
- Livestock
- Cattle
- Pigs
- Poultry
- Others
- Companion
- Feline
- Equine
- Canine
- Others
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Technology:
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
- Fluorescent Immunoassay
- Colorimetric Immunoassay
- Radioimmunoassay
- Rapid Tests
- Others
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Application:
- Infectious Disease
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Endocrinology
- Oncology
- Bone and Mineral Diseases
- Others
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By End User:
- Reference Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
- Point of care/In-house testing
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Retail Stores
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- E-Commerce
Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohg90
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005214/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH PETS CONSUMER
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/26/2022 07:03 AM/DISC: 08/26/2022 07:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005214/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.