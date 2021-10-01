DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
The "Whey Protein Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Whey Protein Ingredients estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Whey Protein Concentrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Whey Protein Isolate segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Whey Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured):
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Carbery Food Ingredients
- Cargill Inc.
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Davisco Foods International Inc.
- Foremost Farms USA
- Glanbia Plc
- Grande Custom Ingredients Group
- Hilmar Cheese Company
- MG Nutritionals
- Royal FrieslandCampina
- Valio Ltd.
- Volac International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
- Recent Market Activity
- Whey Protein Offer Nutritional Benefits in Exercise Recovery, Weight Management, Healthy Aging, and Overall Wellness
- Whey Protein for All Ages
- Myriad Health and Wellness Benefits of Proteins Drive Widespread Consumption of Whey Protein Ingredients
- Protein Retains Position as Undisputed Leader in the Ingredients Market
- Whey Protein Ingredients Rides on Protein Popularity
- Whey Proteins: Past, Present, and Future Insights
- Future Developments in the Whey Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Emerging Countries Continue to Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ubiquity of Whey Proteins in Clean Eating and Good Nutrition Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Whey Protein Transform from a Niche to a Mainstream Status
- Dairy Replacements: Almond Milk Emerge as the Dominant Dairy Alternative
- Dominant Dairy Alternative
- Elimination of Trans-fats from Products Lead to Change in Food Formulations, Augurs Well for the Market
- Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance Improvement Drive Robust Demand in Sports Nutrition Products
- Customized Protein Delivery
- Growing Applications in Food Fortification and Clinical Nutrition Products Boosts Demineralized Whey Powder Consumption
- Clinical Nutrition Products: A High Potential Segment
- Infant Formula and Nutritional Supplements Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
- Steady Demand for Milk Protein Hydrolysates
- Rising Use in Nutrient Powders, Supplements, and Powered Baby Foods
- Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Making Way for Asian Super Powers
- Ingestion of Whey Protein in Fighting 'Sarcopenia'Boosts Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- High Protein: The Latest Trend in Functional Foods
- Dairy Ingredients as a High Quality Source of Protein Drive Market Adoption
- Favorable Research for Further Fractionation of Whey to Create New Business Opportunities
- Whey Protein Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Tricellar WheyT: Lending Helping Hand to Superior Muscle Gain
- Whey Protein Weaving Silk Alternate
- Surplus Whey Find Better Applications
- Demand for Protein Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5inkkk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005388/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/01/2021 08:08 AM/DISC: 10/01/2021 08:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005388/en