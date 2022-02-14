MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
Outreach Recovery has acquired Around the Clock Medical operated by Dr. Todd Glassman, creating one of the largest Medication Assisted Treatment programs in the Mid-Atlantic region with 23 locations. Outreach is the flagship brand with the corporate headquarters in Bowie, MD. The combined organization will leverage financial, operational, clinical and technological resources as part of a national strategy to deliver excellence in comprehensive addiction treatment and mental health. The Outreach platform will allow for more opportunity for doctors and clinicians to grow their careers and practice quality medicine.
The opportunity is aimed to continuously help those who struggle with addiction by offering patients same-day appointments, a wide range of expert clinicians, and multiple office locations in Florida. Outreach has also expanded their telemedicine, at-home addiction treatment program.
About Outreach Recovery
Founded in 2014, Outreach is composed of a group of expert clinicians and health care professionals who specialize in Substance Abuse and Drug Addiction Treatment, Mental Health Counseling, Psychiatric Medication Management, and Primary Care. Our dedication to helping solve the opioid crisis drives our comprehensive treatment program and our physicians closely monitor each patient for proper use of all prescribed medication. For more information, please visit www.OutreachRecovery.com.
