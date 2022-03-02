Overland-Tandberg Promotes Highly Accomplished Executive to Key Role

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Veteran Overland-Tandberg technology executive Tina Rogers Brown has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, the company’s Chairman and CEO Eric L. Kelly announced today.
Overland-Tandberg is the global leader in comprehensive IT solutions, and Ms. Brown has most recently been in charge of the company’s worldwide operations including oversight of products and services in more than 100 countries. Ms. Brown held other prominent positions within the company in product lifecycle management (PLM), as vice president of Engineering as well as a variety of other managed positions across the full suite of Overland-Tandberg products and global services.
“I am very excited to take on this global position with such a dynamic and committed team of colleagues at Overland-Tandberg,” Ms. Brown said. “The company’s success over the past two years during the pandemic reinforced our company’s commitment to the value propositions of resiliency and high demand in the marketplace, which engenders many possibilities for future success. I’m very proud of the accomplishments we’ve made as well as our unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.”
“Tina brings a breadth of talent to her new position having worked across all business facets within the company and will help accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Overland-Tandberg Chairman and CEO Eric L. Kelly. “I have been thoroughly impressed with how well she galvanizes her team to support pivots in execution efficiently and maintain continuity though operational workflows that have played an integral role in our success.”
Ms. Brown will direct all operational departments, including customer services and support, and distribution. Having driven growth strategies globally within several business units at Overland-Tandberg. Brown will also focus on fueling Overland’s continued expansion into emerging markets around the world.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked across various positions within the past 13 years at Overland-Tandberg, whether public or private,” she said. “I am looking forward to helping to take the company to the next level in its global products and service delivery.”
About Overland-Tandberg
Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg’s brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. At Overland-Tandberg, empowerment of people is essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape, and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com.
