MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday while crews repair an overpass that was hit by a truck.
The Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered “extensive” damage on Monday afternoon after an oversized truck struck the bottom of the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews work on the overpass. A 7-foot section of the overpass and a beam that runs along it will need to be demolished as part of the repair, the transportation department said.
Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the work is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. He encouraged commuters to use other transportation including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's commuter rail.