EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamison Overton had 18 points as Utah Valley edged past New Mexico State 69-66 on Friday night. Trey Woodbury and Evan Cole added 15 points each for the Wolverines.
Overton hit 8 of 10 shots. Cole also had seven rebounds.
Fardaws Aimaq had six points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Utah Valley (8-8, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference).
C.J. Roberts had 13 points for the Aggies (5-6, 2-5). Jabari Rice added 12 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points.
The game was played at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico.
