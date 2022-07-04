DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "Overview of the Financial Aspects of Clinical Research" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leveraging case studies and federal regulations, attendees will learn about the phases of a clinical research study, an overview of Medicare billing guidelines and developing study budgets.
Individuals supporting the financial aspects of a clinical research study must understand the federal regulations, clinical operations and revenue cycle of a typical health system in order to be success. This course provides attendees with knowledge of the key concepts with case studies to support the learning process.
Areas Covered in the Webinar:
- Overview of clinical research and its history
- Overview of phases of clinical research study
- Understand federal regulations
- Overview of the Medicare billing guidelines
- Overview of the budget development process
- Overview of the clinical research billing program
- Understand the financial life cycle of a clinical research study
- Best and leading practices for a compliant clinical research billing program
Who Should Attend:
- Research Nurses
- Study Coordinators
- Financial Analysts
- Administrative Managers
- Compliance Specialists
- Administrative Directors
