OVME Medical Aesthetics Announces Kevin Keith as Chief Marketing Officer 

Renowned national medical aesthetics enterprise OVME (pronounced “of me”), which is backed by VMG Partners, announces the hire of Kevin Keith as Chief Marketing Officer to its Executive Leadership Team.
In this new role, Keith will be responsible for scaling and significantly growing all lines of revenue for OVME's retail studios and e-commerce platform. He will oversee marketing and creative efforts across all channels and products, including customer acquisition, loyalty and retention. Working closely with OVME’s Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. S. Mark McKenna, Keith will be an integral member of OVME's Executive Team.
"The ingredients of what makes OVME such a category-disrupting brand attracted me to this incredible opportunity, coupled together with a wonderfully talented, innovative and passionate team,” says Keith. “I’m looking forward to building exceptional marketing capability and accelerating brand momentum in ways this category has never seen."
Bringing over two decades of experience to this role, Keith has shepherded game changing marketing for some of the most iconic and disruptive brands in the world, including Citibank, Mercedes-Benz, UPS, Coca-Cola and most recently, Orangetheory Fitness, where he served as Chief Brand Officer. He started his career in New York City with some of the world’s most renowned global advertising firms, and quickly built a reputation for bridging brand, technology and creativity to drive momentum and growth. He ultimately found his passion was on the corporate side, building and leading award winning in-house marketing capabilities, as well as fostering strong relationships with external agencies to drive growth for emerging cult brands.
Keith has won numerous creative, search and advertising awards throughout his career, most recently the 2020 The Drum Dadi Awards: Most Effective Use of Data; 2020 Little Black Book: Celebrating Creativity; 2020 Ad Age Creativity: Editor’s Pick; 2020 ANA In-House Excellence Category Winner: Orangetheory at Home Branded Content; 2019 Forbes CMO Next Game-Changing Marketing Leader; and multiple Effie awards for advertising effectiveness.
“I’m delighted to welcome Kevin to our executive team. At OVME, we’re always striving to find ways to better serve our clients and Kevin’s vast experience and unique skill set will allow us to do just that,” says Dr. S. Mark McKenna. “Kevin’s creative and marketing savvy will be instrumental in helping to further shape the brand with purpose, and continue OVME’s tremendous growth.”
Since its opening in 2017, by founder and chief medical officer Dr. S. Mark McKenna, the high-profile medical aesthetics enterprise has garnered a following and reputation as a pioneer in the medical aesthetics category for its luxury treatments, expertly trained medical staff, tech-enabled approach, and self-love mantra. Today, along with its rapid sales and location growth, OVME is the leading SkinMedica® skincare account in the US, and one of the top Allergan (Botox) accounts. OVME has a total of fifteen studios across the US, with ten additional locations opening in 2022.
About OVME
OVME, pronounced “of me,” is a medical aesthetic enterprise that connects aspirational women and men with skilled health care providers in select cities nationwide. OVME offers a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services within contemporary yet welcoming retail boutiques that promise to deliver the “Fountain Ov You®.” Made up of thought leaders and status-quo challengers, the OVME team adheres to exacting standards of excellence and unwavering attention to detail, combining community and culture with superior cosmetic outcomes. For more information, visit ovme.com and follow OVME on Facebook and Instagram.
