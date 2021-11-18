TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 12th consecutive year, and on the DJSI North America Index for the fourth consecutive year, with industry-leading assessment scores.
The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world’s largest companies based on long-term environmental, social and governance criteria. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI in part based on their scores in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Owens Corning scored 89 out of a possible 100 points overall in the 2021 S&P Global CSA (score date: Nov. 12, 2021), placing the company in the 100th percentile for the building products industry. The company’s scores in each dimension (economic, environmental, and social) are also in the 100th percentile for the industry.
“We are honored to have again earned this recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “At Owens Corning, sustainability is core to who we are and how we operate. Continued inclusion in these indices is a clear reflection of the hard work of our global team as we continue to push ourselves to build upon our strong track record of performance to meet the needs of our customers, communities, and shareholders.”
“Earning a place on the DJSI for the 12th year in a row assures us that our sustainability efforts continue to be focused on the challenges and opportunities that matter most,” added Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Frank O’Brien-Bernini. “The recently updated climate models, and the amplified calls for urgency on climate action, reinforce our determination to improve faster as a company as we do our part to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.”
Highlights from the company’s 2021 CSA scores include:
- Reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency, Owens Corning earned a perfect score for the materiality, environmental reporting, and social reporting criteria.
- The company’s circular economy and recycling commitment is reflected in a perfect score for recycling strategy, and a score of 99 for operational eco-efficiency.
- The overall score of 89 represents a one point improvement over the company’s industry-leading 2020 score.
This year, Owens Corning earned several other distinctions for its corporate sustainability leadership, including ranking No. 1 for an unprecedented third year in a row on 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, inclusion in CDP’s “A List” for climate change and water, and recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.
As a global building and construction materials leader, Owens Corning is committed to delivering sustainable solutions. More detail about its programs and progress is available in its 15th annual Sustainability Report published earlier this year.
