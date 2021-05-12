BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Nantucket-based commercial and residential painting business has been sentenced to two years in prison for cheating the IRS out of more than $2 million in tax payments, according to federal prosecutors.
Durvan C. Lewis, 51, was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to two years of probation, fined $10,000 and ordered to pay full restitution, according to the U.S. attorney's office. He pleaded guilty in February to charges including tax evasion.
Lewis, the owner of DCL Painting, diverted more than $1.5 million of the company's gross receipts to his personal bank account from 2014 through 2017 and failed to report the diverted receipts to his tax preparer, prosecutors said.
Also, he paid his workers more than $5 million in cash under the table between 2012 and 2019, thus underreporting his personal income tax obligations and failing to pay employment taxes, prosecutors said.