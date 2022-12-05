FILE - An Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarters of the Associated Press in New York on Aug. 29, 2010. Oxford Dictionaries said Monday Dec. 5, 2022, that “goblin mode” has been selected by online vote as its word of the year. It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”