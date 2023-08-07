ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare companies worldwide is pleased to announce that its Healthcare Real Estate Group closed a strong first half of 2023, providing total capital commitments of approximately $200 million in six transactions.
As increasing interest rates and challenges in the traditional banking sector have strained capital availability, Oxford Finance remains committed to providing customized, relationship-driven solutions to the healthcare real estate market, with an active pipeline for the remainder of 2023.
Select transactions completed in H1-2023 include:
Texas Revolving Line of Credit: Oxford provided a $14.25 million revolving line of credit to finance working capital needs for 29 skilled nursing facilities for an expanding Texas-based operator. The credit facility also includes an accordion feature that would allow the borrower to increase the line limit to $27.25 million.
Pennsylvania Recapitalization: Oxford provided a $34.1 million term loan, a $2.5 million mezzanine loan, and a $2.0 million revolving line of credit to recapitalize two skilled nursing facilities and one personal care home containing 168 beds for an experienced Pennsylvania-based operator.
California Acquisitions: Oxford provided a $56.5 million term loan and $6.0 million revolving line of credit to support the acquisition of two behavioral health facilities consisting of 335 licensed beds in southern California for an experienced California-based operator.
In a separate transaction, Oxford provided the same operator with a $16.6 million term loan and $3.0 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in northern California consisting of 227 licensed beds.
Illinois Acquisition: Oxford provided a $53.9 million term loan and a $5.0 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of 11 skilled nursing facilities and one independent living facility consisting of 1,080 beds for a growing Illinois-based operator.
About Oxford Finance LLC
Oxford Finance LLC is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 700 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated more than $11 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.
