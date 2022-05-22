OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — One of five people injured in a house fire in Oxford has died, authorities said Sunday.
More than a dozen fire departments responded to the Friday morning fire. Two adults, two children and a police officer were hospitalized. Authorities said Sunday that one of the adults, Jesse Lamoureux, 38, later died.
The fire started in the living room of the two-floor home but the exact cause remains under investigation.
