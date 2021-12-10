P.F. Chang’s Opens New Restaurant in Houston

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
P.F. Chang’s today announced the opening of its Galleria Park location in Houston, Texas, continuing the expansion of the company’s presence in Texas. The 6,507 square-foot dining destination features a seating capacity of 342, including indoor and outdoor seating areas.
P.F. Chang’s continues its expansion in Texas with the grand opening of a bistro at Galleria Park in Houston. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new P.F. Chang’s Galleria Park location at 5251 Westheimer Road Houston, Texas 77056 is open starting today. The location, near the Galleria Mall, will operate Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“P.F. Chang’s provides a destination for guests to host events and celebrations, from holidays to birthdays to evenings with friends and family, and we are excited for this new location to bring our immersive Asian dining experience to even more people,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang’s. “We look forward to providing moments and meals our Houston guests are sure to remember.”
P.F. Chang’s beloved, iconic murals that bring culture to life are on display throughout the restaurant, including warrior girls holding swords painted with “Houston” and “Texas” in Mandarin characters. Other dynamic design elements include new golden Terracotta warriors, an outdoor patio with hand-stamped Asian wave concrete and a large golden bar in the entry way.
The menu features P.F. Chang’s customer favorites, made-from-scratch dishes, including Chang’s Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang’s Lettuce Wraps. Limited time only seasonal menu items are also available.
The new location is part of an exciting brand refresh across the United States. Renovations are underway at locations across the country. All existing P.F. Chang’s locations are scheduled for updates that will feature an upscale ambiance including new music, lighting, décor, uniforms and menu presentation. Additionally, there are P.F. Chang’s To Go restaurants opening across the country, including locations in Colorado, Florida, Texas, New York, Louisiana, Nevada and Arizona. More locations are in the pipeline, including expansion into more suburban areas.
P.F. Chang's Galleria Park location will replace the restaurant’s former Highland Village location, which closed after 25 years of operations. The Houston opening relocates the Highland Village staff to the new Galleria Park location. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang’s may apply at pfchangs.com/careers.
About P.F. Chang’s
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today’s menu at P.F. Chang’s spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it’s a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang’s To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
