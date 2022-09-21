HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sherif Abdou, will participate on the “Next Frontier – Value Based Care for Sub-Capitation/Specialties” virtual panel at the Nephron 2nd Annual Physician Enablement Symposium on Thursday, September 22 nd at 9:00 am EDT.
About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):
P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.
