Pacer ETFs announces that, effective as of the close on January 31, 2023 (the “Index Exposure Change Date”), the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and its underlying index will seek to track : (i) 100% to the iBoxx® USD Liquid High Yield Index, (ii) 50% to the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and 50% to the iBoxx® USD Treasuries 7-10 Year Index or (iii) 100% to iBoxx USD Treasuries 7-10 Year Index, instead of the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Index.
The Fund’s investment objective and related investment strategy will not change. The ticker symbol for the Fund will remain the same.
About Pacer ETFs
Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 46 ETFs and nearly $22 billion in assets under management, as of January 30, 2023. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Thematic ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.
