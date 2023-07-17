MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Industry leading ETF provider Pacer ETFs announces today that the firm has surpassed $25B in assets under management as of July 11, 2023. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as the firm celebrated its $20B AUM milestone in January of this year, delivering a 25% growth rate in less than 7 months. Pacer accomplished this impressive rise to $25 billion AUM in just 8 years since its inception in 2015.
“We are honored to have achieved this notable growth and reached the $25 billion mark,” says Pacer ETF Distributors President Sean O’Hara. “This accomplishment is driven by our focus on creating ETFs that are innovative, disruptive, and unique, like the Cash Cow Series. We are honored that investors have recognized the consistent value of our products in this challenging economic environment”.
Pacer’s growth serves as a testament to the firm’s resolution to deliver innovative rules-based investment strategies that can accommodate the volatility of market conditions. This disciplined and strategic approach has differentiated Pacer ETFs from other ETF issuers, delivering on its promise to provide investors with investment solutions to meet their portfolio goals.
Pacer’s most prominent fund family, the Pacer Cash Cows ETF ™ Series, holds a unique focus on companies exhibiting high free cash flow yield, an indicator of financial strength and shareholder value. In May 2023, the firm added a 9th fund to the series, the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ: CAFG), bringing the firm’s total product offering to 47 ETFs.
Year to date, Pacer has witnessed substantial fund inflows across all its fund families, notably:
Fund
AUM
(12/30/22)
AUM
(7/11/23)
Percentage Growth
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF ( COWZ )
$10,284,919,556
$13,619,742,440
32.42%
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
( GCOW )
$953,846,101
$1,638,306,495
71.76%
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
( ICOW )
$233,391,838
$680,568,525
191.60%
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF
( CALF )
$1,377,681,878
$2,661,598,095
93.19%
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
( ECOW )
$29,345,919
$56,569,430
92.77%
To learn more about Pacer’s ETF strategies, visit paceretfs.com.
About Pacer ETFs
Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 47 ETFs and over $25 billion in assets under management (as of 07/11/2023). Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Cash Cows ETF ™ Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employs a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes. For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.
Disclosures
Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visitingwww.paceretfs.comor calling 1-877-577-2000. Please read theprospectuscarefully before investing.
An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration risk, currency exchange rate risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, foreign securities risk, geographic concentration risk, high portfolio turnover risk, large- and mid-capitalization investing risk, smaller companies risk, limited operating history risk, other investment companies risk, passive investment risk, tracking risk, sector risk, non-diversification risk, style risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.
NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED
Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717797800/en/
CONTACT: Media
Klaudia Wierzbowksa
Gregory FCA for Pacer ETFs
570-856-1360
Ashlee Thomson for Pacer ETFs
610-981-6214
ashlee.thomson@pacerfinancial.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Pacer ETFs
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/17/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2023 08:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717797800/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.