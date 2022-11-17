Pacific Defense Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract to Deliver Assured PNT 3U Cards for Army and Broader DoD adoption

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced today that it is has signed a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit to deliver assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) 3U cards developed in alignment with the Sensor Open System Architecture™, SOSA™ Technical Standard and C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). The prototype Other Transaction (OT) award builds upon the Pacific Defense SX-124 APNT 3U card developed on internal R&D funds. The SX-124 can receive, intelligently filter, and fuse multiple PNT sources to provide accurate and reliable PNT data to the weapon system platform, its subsystems, and operators.
Pacific Defense SX-124 Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) card, and military application vehicles (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The U.S. military and partner nations are experiencing unprecedented challenges producing dependable position, navigation, and timing information for safe and effective weapon system operations,” said Travis Slocumb, CEO at Pacific Defense. “This 3U APNT product will empower users to confidently maneuver in the presence of electromagnetic interference or disruption and overcomes the limitations and vulnerabilities of PNT devices relying solely on GPS.” The 3U APNT card will satisfy APNT needs of the U.S. Army and other U.S. Government departments and coalition partners. This contract runs through November 2023 and entails the delivery of SX-124 APNT cards for customer evaluation and testing.
Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense was formed to support the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards, including CMOSS/SOSA, and to mirror the way military services address EMS warfare with holistic mission planning and execution. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to the DoD. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.
