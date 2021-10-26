Pacific Prime Dubai wins AXA-GIG’s “SME Rising Star” award in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Pacific Prime Dubai, a global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, is extremely delighted to announce that they have been presented with AXA-GIG’s SME Rising Star award at the insurer’s annual broker event at the French Pavilion Expo in Dubai on 17 October, 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005459/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Working with SMEs in a range of industries, Pacific Prime Dubai has a nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by SMEs, and has expertise in helping SMEs find the right insurance solutions at a competitive price point. The brokerage utilizes a tailored, technology-driven approach, which includes their bespoke Prime Care Portal (PCP) to simplify the entire plan administration process.
Laura Gerstein, Chief Employee Benefits Officer at AXA-GIG, said: “During our 2021 VIP Broker event at EXPO 2020 French Pavilion, we were delighted to recognize Pacific Prime with our Rising Star – SME award 2021. This award reflects the substantial growth of SME group business policies that have been placed over the past 12 months. May we continue to collectively grow our businesses together to benefit our mutual clients and members with the best products and services in the MEA region. On behalf of the entire AXA Gulf Employee Benefits Team, thank you!”
David Hayes, Regional CEO at Pacific Prime Dubai, said: “I would like to extend a huge congratulations to everyone on the team for this well-deserved award. This is the second year in a row that Pacific Prime Dubai has received an SME-based award from AXA-GIG, and I believe it is a testament not only to our strengths in servicing SME clients, but also our long-standing partnership with AXA-GIG.”
About Pacific Prime Dubai
Established in 2000 in Hong Kong, Pacific Prime is a global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, focusing on delivering best-value insurance solutions to individual and corporate clients around the world. The brokerage has grown to establish a truly global footprint with a presence across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.
To learn more about Pacific Prime Dubai, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.ae/
About AXA-GIG
AXA is one of the world's leading insurance and asset management groups, servicing individuals and business clients in 54 countries, while GIG (Gulf Insurance Group) is the regional anchor to AXA’s global expertise. This comes after GIG completes an acquisition deal for AXA operations in the gulf region.
To learn more about AXA-GIG, please visit: https://www.gig-gulf.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005459/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Stephen Ho, Global Marketing Director - Pacific Prime and Kwiksure
+852 3589 0508
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Pacific Prime Dubai
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/26/2021 03:00 AM/DISC: 10/26/2021 03:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005459/en