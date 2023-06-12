Plaintiff Rachelle McMaster wipes tears from her eyes as one of her attorneys greets her after a jury in Portland, Ore., on Monday, June 12, 2023, awarded her $4.5 million in non-economic damages and about $150,000 in economic damages after finding the electric utility PacifiCorp liable for wildfires in 2020. McMaster lost her home in Oregon. Looking on are her spouse and daughter.